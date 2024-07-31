Timken: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (AP) — NORTH CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Timken Co. (TKR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $96.2…

On a per-share basis, the North Canton, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.36. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.63 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.60 per share.

The maker of bearings and power transmissions posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

Timken expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.20 per share.

_____

