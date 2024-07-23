Live Radio
Timberland Bancorp: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 23, 2024, 5:47 PM

HOQUIAM, Wash. (AP) — HOQUIAM, Wash. (AP) — Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK) on Tuesday reported profit of $5.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Hoquiam, Washington-based company said it had net income of 74 cents per share.

The holding company for Timberland Bank posted revenue of $26.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $18.8 million.

