Thermo Fisher: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.55 billion.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $4.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.37 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.13 per share.

The maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies posted revenue of $10.54 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.51 billion.

Thermo Fisher expects full-year earnings in the range of $21.29 to $22.07 per share, with revenue in the range of $42.4 billion to $43.3 billion.

