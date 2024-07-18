Good schools, a healthy job market, moderate cost of living and natural scenery are attracting families and career-minded individuals to…

Good schools, a healthy job market, moderate cost of living and natural scenery are attracting families and career-minded individuals to Wisconsin.

In 2022, The Badger State gained 12,000 residents, mainly from people moving in from elsewhere. A minor increase in home inventory is keeping Wisconsin’s home market from stalling, but increased demand continues to drive up home prices. In much of the state, the number of home sales grew by double digits year over year, with particular interest in rural areas.

The medianhome value in Wisconsin is about $312,000, according to Zillow. That’s a 5.1% increase from a year ago. In desirable areas like Madison, home to the University of Wisconsin — Madison and growing healthcare and biotech sectors, the median home value is closer to $400,000, up 6.4% year over year.

If you’re looking to buy or sell a home in Wisconsin, it’s important to find the right real estate agent to guide you in your search and help negotiate on your behalf. Here are some of the top real estate companies in Wisconsin by sales volume, according to RealTrends agent ranking service.

1. The Jennifer Landro Real Estate Team

With locations in Kimberly and Brookfield, the Jennifer Landro Real Estate Team is an independently owned firm. The team of almost 40 sold has more than 4,000 homes. The Jennifer Landro Real Estate Team works with buyers looking for homes in communities that include Appleton, Green Bay, Oshkosh, Greendale and Fox Point, among many others. In 2023, the firm closed $228 million in sales.

2. The Jay Schmidt Group

Based in Whitefish Bay and affiliated with Keller Williams, the Jay Schmidt Group is dedicated to helping buyers in the Milwaukee metro area. In 2023, the firm served 358 families and sold an average of one home per day with total sales volume of more than $173 million. The Jay Schmidt Group consists of more than 40 agents who are ready to help prospective buyers find their dream homes.

3. The Tiffany Holtz Real Estate Group

Affiliated with Coldwell Banker, the Tiffany Holtz Real Estate Group is based in Appleton, 30 minutes southwest of Green Bay. The team sold 540 homes and $176 million in real estate in 2023. The team of almost 20 agents focuses on communities that include Green Bay, Menasha, Kimberly, Sherwood and New London.

4. The Falk Ruvin Gallagher Real Estate Team

Based in Whitefish Bay and affiliated with Keller Williams, the Falk Ruvin Gallagher Real Estate Team brings years of experience to the table. Richard Ruvin, the firm’s lead partner, has been selling real estate since 1996 and has a background in architecture, construction and development. Katie Falk, a partner in the firm, has been selling real estate since 1974. Molly Gallagher, the firm’s third partner, is an expert in luxury real estate. The partners, along with eight agents and seven specialists, serve communities that include Bayside, Fox Point, Glendale, Milwaukee and River Hills. Last year, they closed $148 million in sales.

5. David Curry — Geneva Lakefront Realty

David C. Curry joined Geneva Lakefront Realty in 1996 and since then has mainly assisted buyers looking for vacation homes in the Lake Geneva real estate market. Since the start of 2010, David has closed more than $780,000,000 in sales, earning $119 million in 2023. He’s been the top producing agent in Wisconsin since 2011, according to Real Trends. Curry also publishes “Summer Homes For City People,” a 100-page magazine printed for the past 15 years, and writes his widely read Lake Geneva real estate blog.

6. Yoo Realty Group

Yoo Realty Group is a team of nearly 30 agents led by founder Marine Yoo and affiliated with Big Block Midwest. In 2023 the group earned $107 million in sales. Based in Madison, Yoo Realty Group serves Cambridge, Middleton, Stoughton, Waunakee and other communities surrounding the state’s capital.

7. Suzanne Powers Realty Group

Broker/owner Suzanne Powers and her team of 16 specialize in Milwaukee luxury real estate. The group assists clients in communities including Shorewood, Mequon and Whitefish Bay. Last year the firm closed $102 million in sales, achieving nearly $2 billion in sales volume since the group was founded 12 years ago. Powers herself has more than 20 years of real estate experience.

8. Dan Chin Homes

Founded in 2013, Dan Chin Homes has sold more than 900 homes and closed more than $400 million in sales volume, with $92 million earned in 2023.The firm represents first-time homebuyers, luxury buyers, new construction sales and sellers, who in 2022 had their homes on the market for a median of five days and sold for an average of more than $20,000 over asking price. With 20 agents and staff members, Dan Chin Homes serves communities such as MacFarland, Madison, Sun Prairie and Oregon.

9. The JJ Hausmann Team

Affiliated with Compass, the JJ Hausmann Team consists of nine agents who are dedicated to helping buyers find the ideal home. JJ Hausmann has been selling real estate for 17 years. Last year, the firm earned $91 million in sales. Based in Delafield, the team focuses on areas that include Hartland, Pewaukee, Summit and New Berlin.

10. The Stallé Realty Group

Based in Whitefish Bay and affiliated with Keller Williams, the Stallé Realty Group brings over 24 years of experience to the table. The team of 12 focuses on Milwaukee area communities that include Bay View, Third Ward, Shorewood and River Hills. In 2023, the team closed $75 million in sales.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

You may choose to begin your search for a real estate agent in Wisconsin with one of the firms above.

But it’s a good idea to talk to several real estate agents to learn how they work before settling on yours. You’ll want an agent who’s sure to look out for your best interests. Interview a few different realtors so you’re able to choose the right agent with confidence.

Update 07/19/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.