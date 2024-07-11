The Top Real Estate Companies in Atlanta

Known as a transportation hub and home to many executives and Fortune 500 companies, Atlanta is a great city to…

Known as a transportation hub and home to many executives and Fortune 500 companies, Atlanta is a great city to plant roots. The average home value in Atlanta in July is nearly $400,000, reports Zillow. That’s a 2% increase from a year ago.

If you’re going to buy real estate, it’s important to team up with the right agent. Here is a list of the top real estate firms in Atlanta by sales volume, according to RealTrends agent ranking service.

Team Bonneau

Bonneau Ansley of Ansley Real Estate and Christie’s International is a real estate specialist and author who started off with a team of 10. He’s since grown his company to over 400 agents. In 2023, Ansley’s team closed on more than $258 million in real estate. Team Bonneau focuses on neighborhoods that include Alpharetta, Blue Ridge, Brookhaven and Chastain Park.

The Justin Landis Group

The Justin Landis Group consists of 30 real estate professionals, closing $248 million in sales last year. Justin Landis started his firm in early 2013, and after 13 years of being affiliated with Keller Williams, the group is now affiliated with Atlanta-based Bolst Real Estate Agency.

SET Real Estate Group

Based in Brookhaven, SET Real Estate Group is led by managing partners David Sirzyk, Inna Eidelman and Mike Toltzis. Affiliated with Compass, the team of seven covers neighborhoods including Sandy Springs, Alpharetta, Buckhead and Chamberlee. In 2023, SET Real Estate Group earned $163 million in sales.

Brown Daniel

Affiliated with Compass, BrownDaniel was established in 2009 and consists of six real estate professionals. Owner Nicholas Brown closed $121 million in sales with his team in 2023. The firm focuses on communities that include Alpharetta, College Park, Marietta, Peachtree Hills and Sandy Springs.

Shanna Bradley

Affiliated with Ansley Real Estate and Christie’s International, Shanna Bradley has amassed a career sales volume of over $500 million, with $114 million in sales earned in 2023. Bradley believes in taking a hands-on approach with her clients and oversees the entire buying process, from contract negotiations to home inspections.

Chase Mizell

Chase Mizell is a luxury real estate agent affiliated with Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty. Based in Atlanta, he works with buyers interested in luxury homes in Sandy Springs, Virginia Highland, Midtown Atlanta, Roswell, Marietta and Chastain Park and Brookhaven. In 2023, Mizell earned $111 million in sales.

The Boyd Team

Affiliated with Atlanta Fine Homes and Sotheby’s International Realty, the Boyd Team is a mother-daughter duo. Kim and Kathryn Boyd are Atlanta natives who work with buyers across a range of price points. The Boyd Team focuses on communities that include Buckhead, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Vinings, Dunwoody, Midtown, Virginia-Highland and Morningside. They also focus on real estate in the Emory area. In 2023, they earned $106 million in sales volume.

Anna K Intown

Affiliated with Keller Williams, Anna K Intown consists of 12 professionals who closed $105 million in sales last year. CEO Anna Kilinski Brent started in real estate in 2006. In 2018, she earned the realtor-host spot on Bravo’s “Buying It Blind.” The firm focuses on neighborhoods that include Candler Park, Decatur, Edgewood, Inman Park and Lake Claire.

Team 360° ATL

Affiliated with Compass, Team 360° ATL was established in 2018. The team of 10 has more than 70 years of collective experience serving the Atlanta market across a range of budgets, from the city to the suburbs. In 2023, they were responsible for $99 million in sales.

The Jared Sapp Real Estate Group

Jared Sapp assists first-time and seasoned homebuyers in listing, selling and negotiating home sales and purchases in the Atlanta intown neighborhoods. Affiliated with Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty, the team of four serves communities such as Virginia Highlands, Morningside, Inman Park and Midtown. In 2023, the group closed $76 million in sales. Sapp is also a licensed Realtor in the state of Utah.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent in Atlanta might start with one of the options above. Take the time to interview a few different people to get a sense of how they work. Having the right agent to assist you in your search will make the process of finding your dream home smoother from start to finish.

Update 07/12/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.