The Shyft Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — NOVI, Mich. (AP) — The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) on Thursday reported profit of $2.2 million in its second quarter.

The Novi, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The maker of chassis for Last Mile Delivery, RVs and other vehicles posted revenue of $192.8 million in the period.

The Shyft Group expects full-year earnings in the range of 35 cents to 50 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $800 million to $850 million.

