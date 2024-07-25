Live Radio
The First of Long Island: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 25, 2024, 5:15 PM

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The First of Long Island Corp. (FLIC) on Thursday reported net income of $4.8 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Melville, New York, said it had earnings of 21 cents per share.

The holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island posted revenue of $45.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $21.3 million, beating Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLIC

