The First Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS) on Wednesday reported net income of $19.7…

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS) on Wednesday reported net income of $19.7 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, said it had earnings of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 63 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $104.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $71.1 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FBMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FBMS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.