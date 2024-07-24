Live Radio
The First Bancorp Inc.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 24, 2024, 5:11 PM

DAMARISCOTTA, Mass. (AP) — DAMARISCOTTA, Mass. (AP) — The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) on Wednesday reported net income of $6.2 million in its second quarter.

The Damariscotta, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of 55 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $40.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $19.2 million, which beat Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FNLC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FNLC

