The Best Places to Retire in Costa Rica

For U.S. retirees searching for a comfortable place to retire overseas, Costa Rica has been a top choice for more than 40 years. Its affordable cost of living and proximity to the U.S. makes it an attractive home for seniors. Retirees can enjoy exploring Costa Rica’s natural beauty, including its remote beaches, dense rainforests and thermal hot springs.

If you’re considering spending retirement in Costa Rica, consider these communities, listed in alphabetical order:

— Atenas

— Escazú

— Monteverde

— Nuevo Arenal

— Ojochal

— Puerto Viejo

— Quepos

— San José

— Tamarindo

Atenas

Atenas offers a slower pace of life for those seeking peace and quiet. Located in the Central Valley, this small town is known for having a mild climate. There’s a focus on outdoor living, with access to beautiful mountain views, bright gardens and activities such as hiking and bird watching. Retirees can shop at the market for fresh local produce and handicrafts. Atenas is more rural but within easy reach of San Jose and other larger towns, where you might go to receive medical care and other services.

Escazú

Retirees who don’t want to live in the middle of a bustling capital but still want to enjoy a city lifestyle might consider Escazú. This upscale suburb is close to San José and is known for its high-end attractions, fine dining and modern shopping centers. You’ll find expats from all over the world here and have access to top-notch medical facilities and private clinics. The climate is pleasant, with lower temperatures than in the coastal regions.

Monteverde

Ecotourism is a major draw to this town in northwestern Costa Rica with its high elevation and cooler weather. The cloud forest is one of Costa Rica’s top natural wonders. It is home to hundreds of bird and mammal species, more than 2,500 species of plants — including 420 varieties of orchids — and tens of thousands of insects. Monteverde is situated at 4,662 feet, with a climate similar to the Pacific Northwest. There is heavy precipitation, and temperatures hover at about 65 degrees year-round. Monteverde is one of Costa Rica’s top agricultural regions. Farmers produce dairy and cheese products, garlic, flax and coffee. Monteverde is a great retirement spot for retirees who prefer a quiet, secluded lifestyle.

Nuevo Arenal

Nuevo Arenal, in the highlands of northern Costa Rica, has a strong German influence and an established expat community. The town sits on the northeastern corner of Lake Arenal, an 85-square-kilometer, human-made lake with plenty of inlets ideal for waterfront living. Temperatures are cooler than in Costa Rica’s coastal areas, making this a desirable retirement spot for those not cut out for a tropical climate. Most day-to-day basic services are available, including grocery stores, plus an organic market, a butcher shop specializing in fried pork belly, a German bakery and a couple of Italian restaurants. A well-paved, two-lane road connects other lakeside towns to Nuevo Arenal. The lake-view sunsets are a highlight.

Ojochal

This serene spot, located in the southern Pacific region, provides a sense of tranquility to those who decide to call it home. It is surrounded by the rainforest and is close to picturesque beaches. Residents can take advantage of outdoor activities, including hiking, bird-watching and visiting nearby national parks. As a small village, Ojochal features a gourmet dining scene with several renowned restaurants serving international menus. Its warm and welcoming community often holds events for residents, allowing newer arrivals to meet locals.

Puerto Viejo

Situated on the Caribbean Coast, Puerto Viejo is surrounded by beautiful beaches, lush jungles and a variety of wildlife. The slower pace of life in Puerto Viejo could be ideal for retirees looking to relax in nature and enjoy outdoor activities. Retirees can participate in snorkeling and hiking in the nearby Cahuita National Park or explore the Gandoca-Manzanillo Wildlife Refuge.

Quepos

Quepos is a small harbor town along Costa Rica’s central Pacific coast, just 60 miles southwest of San José. It offers beautiful beaches as well as a selection of charming restaurants, shops and galleries. However, Quepos is most famous for being the gateway to Manuel Antonio National Park, with its many secluded beaches, hiking trails and exotic wildlife. Quepos is one of the world’s premier big-game fishing destinations. Marlin, tuna and grouper thrive off this coast. Other popular recreational activities in Quepos include horseback riding, kayaking and rafting.

San José

As the capital of Costa Rica, San José is a busy urban center and a good fit for retirees looking for an active lifestyle and city amenities. You’ll be close to hospitals, shopping centers and cultural institutions. In addition to exploring San José’s markets, restaurants, theaters, museums and galleries, retirees can take day trips to nearby destinations such as the Poás Volcano and La Paz Waterfall Gardens.

Tamarindo

Tamarindo is a popular expat beach town on the coast of Guanacaste Province in the northwest of Costa Rica. With over two miles of soft-sand beach and good waves, it has long been a favorite of surfers and, more recently, retirees. Tamarindo is well-appointed with restaurants, bars, surf shops, convenience stores and other amenities, but it is also more expensive than comparable Costa Rican towns. The cost for groceries, dining and housing is similar to that of small U.S. cities.

