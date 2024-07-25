The Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) on Thursday reported net income of $53.7 million…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) on Thursday reported net income of $53.7 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Wilmington, Delaware, said it had earnings of $1.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.07 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TBBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TBBK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.