TFS Financial: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — TFS Financial Corp. (TFSL) on Tuesday reported earnings of $20 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Cleveland-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share.

The holding company for Third Federal Savings and Loan posted revenue of $191.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $75.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TFSL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TFSL

