Textron: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Textron Inc. (TXT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $259 million.

On a per-share basis, the Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had profit of $1.34. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $1.54 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The maker of Cessna small planes and Bell helicopters posted revenue of $3.53 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.55 billion.

Textron expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.20 to $6.40 per share.

