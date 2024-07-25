Texas Roadhouse: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $120.1 million.…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $120.1 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of $1.79 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

