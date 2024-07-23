Texas Instruments: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.13 billion. The Dallas-based…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.13 billion.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.22 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $3.82 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.8 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Texas Instruments said it expects revenue in the range of $3.94 billion to $4.26 billion.

