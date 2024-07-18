Texas Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $41.7 million.…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $41.7 million.

The Dallas-based bank said it had earnings of 80 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The holding company for Texas Capital Bank posted revenue of $472.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $267 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $268 million.

