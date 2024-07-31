Tetra: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) on Wednesday reported profit of $85.8 million in…

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) on Wednesday reported profit of $85.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Pasadena, California-based company said it had net income of $1.59 per share.

The consulting and engineering services company posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.11 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Tetra said it expects revenue in the range of $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $6.23 to $6.28 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.32 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTEK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTEK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.