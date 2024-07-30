Terex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Terex Corp. (TEX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $140.7 million. On…

Terex Corp. (TEX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $140.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $2.08. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and severance costs, were $2.16 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.03 per share.

The machinery products maker posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.41 billion.

Terex expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.15 to $7.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.1 billion to $5.3 billion.

