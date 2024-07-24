Teradyne: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — Teradyne Inc. (TER) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $186.3…

On a per-share basis, the North Reading, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.14. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 86 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors posted revenue of $729.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $706.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Teradyne expects its per-share earnings to range from 66 cents to 86 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $680 million to $740 million for the fiscal third quarter.

