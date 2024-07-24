Tenet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $259 million. On a…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $259 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $2.64. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.31 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.89 per share.

The hospital operator posted revenue of $5.1 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.98 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Tenet expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.16 to $2.58.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $5 billion to $5.1 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Tenet expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.41 to $11.12 per share, with revenue ranging from $20.6 billion to $21 billion.

