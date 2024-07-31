Tenable: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.6 million…

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.6 million in its second quarter.

The Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The cybersecurity software company posted revenue of $221.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $218.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Tenable expects its per-share earnings to range from 28 cents to 30 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $222 million to $224 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Tenable expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.16 to $1.19 per share, with revenue ranging from $957 million to $967 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TENB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TENB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.