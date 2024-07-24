Teledyne: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income…

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $180.2 million.

The Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had profit of $3.77 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $4.58 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.49 per share.

The defense and aerospace industry supplier posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.38 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Teledyne expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.90 to $5.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $19.25 to $19.45 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.