Teladoc: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — Teladoc Inc. (TDOC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $837.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Purchase, New York-based company said it had a loss of $4.92. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 28 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 36 cents per share.

The telehealth services provider posted revenue of $642.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $649.3 million.

