T2 Biosystems: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

T2 Biosystems: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 29, 2024, 4:49 PM

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) on Monday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents.

The diagnostics company posted revenue of $2 million in the period.

