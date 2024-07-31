T-Mobile: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $2.93 billion.…

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $2.93 billion.

The Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had net income of $2.49 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.27 per share.

The wireless carrier posted revenue of $19.77 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.51 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TMUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TMUS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.