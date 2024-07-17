Synovus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14 million…

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14 million in its second quarter.

The Columbus, Georgia-based bank said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.16 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The holding company for Synovus Bank posted revenue of $672.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $306.1 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $496.6 million.

