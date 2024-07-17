Synchrony: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Synchrony Financial (SYF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $643 million. The…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Synchrony Financial (SYF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $643 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.55 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The consumer credit company posted revenue of $5.58 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.41 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.44 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.