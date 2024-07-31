Live Radio
SurModics: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 31, 2024, 7:16 AM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — SurModics Inc. (SRDX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and amortization costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The drug delivery technology company posted revenue of $30.3 million in the period.

