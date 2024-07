WASHINGTON (AP) — Study says Alaska’s Juneau icefield is losing snow 4.6 times faster than it was in the 1980s.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Study says Alaska’s Juneau icefield is losing snow 4.6 times faster than it was in the 1980s.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.