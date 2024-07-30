Stryker: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — Stryker Corp. (SYK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $825 million.…

PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — Stryker Corp. (SYK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $825 million.

The Portage, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $2.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $2.81 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.79 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $5.42 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.41 billion.

Stryker expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.90 to $12.10 per share.

