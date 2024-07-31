Strategic Education: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $29.9 million.…

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $29.9 million.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.33 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $312.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $304.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.