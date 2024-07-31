Stoneridge: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — NOVI, Mich. (AP) — Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.8 million in its…

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — NOVI, Mich. (AP) — Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Novi, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 17 cents per share.

The maker of electronic components for the automotive and other markets posted revenue of $237.1 million in the period.

