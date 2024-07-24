Stock Yards: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) on Wednesday reported net income of $27.6…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) on Wednesday reported net income of $27.6 million in its second quarter.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based bank said it had earnings of 94 cents per share.

The holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. posted revenue of $124 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $85.8 million, which topped Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

