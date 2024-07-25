STMicroelectronics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GENEVA (AP) — GENEVA (AP) — STMicroelectronics NV (STM) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $353 million. The Geneva-based company…

GENEVA (AP) — GENEVA (AP) — STMicroelectronics NV (STM) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $353 million.

The Geneva-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The chip company posted revenue of $3.23 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, STMicroelectronics said it expects revenue in the range of $3.25 billion.

