Sterling Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Sterling Bancorp Inc. (SBT) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.3 million in its second quarter.

The Southfield, Michigan-based bank said it had earnings of 3 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $34.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.8 million, which topped Street forecasts.

