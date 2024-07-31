Stepan Co.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Stepan Co. (SCL) on Wednesday reported net income of $9.5 million in…

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Stepan Co. (SCL) on Wednesday reported net income of $9.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 41 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $556.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCL

