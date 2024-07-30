Starbucks: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.05 billion. On…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.05 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had profit of 93 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The coffee chain posted revenue of $9.11 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.22 billion.

