Home » Latest News » SSR Mining: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SSR Mining: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 31, 2024, 6:09 PM

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) on Wednesday reported net income of $9.7 million in its second quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 4 cents per share.

The precious metals mining company posted revenue of $184.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSRM

