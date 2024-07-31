SSR Mining: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) on Wednesday reported net income of $9.7 million in its…

DENVER (AP) — SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) on Wednesday reported net income of $9.7 million in its second quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 4 cents per share.

The precious metals mining company posted revenue of $184.8 million in the period.

