SPS Commerce: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $18 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 80 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The provider of supply chain software services to businesses posted revenue of $153.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $152 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, SPS Commerce expects its per-share earnings to range from 83 cents to 84 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $157.6 million to $158.6 million for the fiscal third quarter.

SPS Commerce expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.63 to $3.66 per share, with revenue ranging from $624.2 million to $626 million.

