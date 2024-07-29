Sprouts Farmers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $95.3 million. On…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $95.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 94 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The natural and organic food retailer posted revenue of $1.89 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.83 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Sprouts Farmers expects its per-share earnings to range from 71 cents to 75 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.29 to $3.37 per share.

