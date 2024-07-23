Spotify: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $294.9 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Luxembourg-based company said it had profit of $1.43.

On a per-share basis, the Luxembourg-based company said it had profit of $1.43.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The music-streaming service operator posted revenue of $4.1 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.12 billion.

