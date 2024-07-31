Spire: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Spire Inc. (SR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.6 million in…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Spire Inc. (SR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The natural gas distributor posted revenue of $414.1 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $415.4 million.

Spire expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.15 to $4.25 per share.

