S&P Global: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.01…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.01 billion.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $3.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $4.04 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.67 per share.

The independent ratings and analytics provider posted revenue of $3.55 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.43 billion.

S&P Global expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.35 to $14.60 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPGI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.