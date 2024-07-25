Southwest: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $367 million. The…

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $367 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 58 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $7.35 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.32 billion.

