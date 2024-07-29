Southern Missouri Bancorp: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) on Monday reported earnings of…

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) on Monday reported earnings of $13.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Poplar Bluff, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $1.19 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $72.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $42.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $50.2 million, or $4.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $164.3 million.

