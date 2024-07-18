Live Radio
South Plains Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 18, 2024, 4:21 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI) on Thursday reported net income of $11.1 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Lubbock, Texas, said it had earnings of 66 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $71.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $48.6 million, topping Street forecasts.

