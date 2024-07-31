Sonoco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Sonoco Products Co. (SON) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $90.8 million.…

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Sonoco Products Co. (SON) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $90.8 million.

The Hartsville, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.28 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The packaging maker posted revenue of $1.62 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Sonoco expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.40 to $1.60.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5 to $5.30 per share.

