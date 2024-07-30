Smurfit Westrock: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Smurfit Westrock Plc (SW) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $132 million. On…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Smurfit Westrock Plc (SW) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $132 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 51 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The paper and packaging company posted revenue of $2.97 billion in the period.

