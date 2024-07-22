SmarFinancial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — SmartFinancial Inc. (SMBK) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $8 million. The…

The bank, based in Knoxville, Tennessee, said it had earnings of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 46 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $68.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $40.4 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $40.3 million.

