Small plane crashes into river on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, officials say

EASTON, Md. (AP) — A small plane crashed into a river on Maryland’s Eastern Shore on Tuesday, authorities said.

The twin-engine Cessna 402 crashed into the water near Easton around 9:30 a.m. after the pilot reported engine failure, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The pilot was the only person aboard, the FAA said. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

The U.S. Coast Guard said a crew from its station in Oxford was responding to the crash in the Tred Avon River. Maryland State Police said they were responding with Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police and the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office and Fire/EMS.

